During the large VMRO-DPMNE rally in Skopje, mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska insisted that it’s time for change in the capital.

It is time for change, after the negative campaign ran by Silegovc. When you live in such a polluted city and things don’t turn for the better, you know it’s time for change. We can’t allow our Skopje to remain in the hands of this person who showed he doesn’t care for us. We deserve a proper European city, Arsovska said.