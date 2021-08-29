The independent candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, at a meeting with senior representatives of the Alliance for Albanians, discussed the necessary new ideas and efficient solutions for Skopje and its citizens.

Constructive meeting with Arben Taravari, Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians, doctor and current mayor of Gostivar and Bekim Sali, candidate for mayor of the municipality of Cair from Alternative. We discuss the ideas and solutions for Skopje for the new program for the city. Together we concluded that quality and efficient solutions are necessary for Skopje and the people of Skopje, Arsovska wrote on social media on Sunday.