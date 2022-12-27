The citizens of the City of Skopje should know that Arsovska and the coalition that governs the city of Skopje, Levica, SDSM and DUI were against the amendment of VMRO DPMNE which envisages the construction of capital infrastructure projects throughout the entire territory of the city.

Arsovska did not approve the projects that were foreseen in her program and that she herself promised, which involve the construction and reconstruction of boulevards, roads, sewage network etc.