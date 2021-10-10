There are illegal landfills in every settlement, the city is sinking in garbage and landfills that are popping up everywhere. Today, during a visit to Matka and Lake Treska, we came across two illegal landfills that someone does not want to see, much less to clean, the candidate for mayor, Danela Arsovska, wrote on social networks.

Are these the same landfills that the current mayor says have been cleaned. This is the real picture of Skopje today. A city drowning in garbage and illegal landfills. Constant inspections and care not to reappear, should be a daily obligation of the city. Cleaning the city and its surroundings from illegal landfills is one of the priorities of Danela Arsovska’s program for modern Skopje.