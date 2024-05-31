For two days, there is a hole in the fence of the Bridge of the Revolution or the Bridge of Love, and the City of Skopje does not blink an eye. Citizens complain that walking on the sidewalk of the bridge over the Vardar river that connects “Kocho Racin” and “Krste Misirkov” boulevards in the center of Skopje is completely unsafe. Citizens say that the weekend is coming and surely no one will disturb their vacation to solve the problem. So this hole in the fence will be there at least until Monday. But the experience, citizens comment, has shown that this hole will wait for many more Mondays