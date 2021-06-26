Asked to comment on Bulgaria’s requests published by the media, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski said that what Bulgaria demands is complete deprivation of identity.

What I can emphasize is that we have seen that the Bulgarian side demands complete deprivation of identity, but at the same time what worries us and what is much more shocking is that there is no denial from Zaev or the others that he spoke at meetings that the Macedonian and Bulgarian people were the same or with a similar language. Zaev says that he would continue to beg in Sofia, which means that he is now begging to get what he said there accepted, and it is still not completely clear what was said. And what we can see in the demands published in the media is that Zoran Zaev has no red lines when it comes to depriving the the Macedonian people and the Macedonian state of their identity, says Arsovski.