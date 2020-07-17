VMRO DPMNE says that despite all the election fraud and mass bribery by SDSM and Zoran Zaev, with all the pressures, threats and abuses, VMRO-DPMNE won in 41 municipalities, and SDSM in only about 20.

This means that VMRO-DPMNE remains the strongest political party in the Republic of Macedonia and the people sent a clear message that no one must trample on its will and opted for the renewal of Macedonia, and against the crime of Zoran Zaev and SDSM. Those who ruled criminally continued to do so during the election campaign, but also during the election day on Wednesday, said Dimce Arsovski, VMRO DPMNE’s spokesman.

According to the party, the fraud and voter bribery conducted by SDSM and Zoran Zaev is a consequence of the nervousness and the knowledge that the people no longer support them and do not have the support of the people.