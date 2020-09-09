40,000 citizens know what it means the SDSM government not helping the companies where they worked and lost their jobs. These are data that have been made publicly, stressed the spokesman of VMRO-DPMNE, Dimce Arsovski on the “Samo vistina” show on Wednesday.

During the show, Arsovski showed a picture where the President of the Regulatory Commission, Bislimovski, was spotted at the SDSM headquarters. This picture is an indicator that the Regulatory Commission is not non-partisan, but a partisan body owned by Zoran Zaev. That body does everything for the benefit and under the dictation of Zoran Zaev.