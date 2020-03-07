VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski commented in relation to the published tape about Antonio Milososki.

Most likely, he or a close person from SDSM ranks still owns the tapes, which they announced as “bombs”, and were seen as firecrackers. Yesterday MP Milososki also asked for a face off with Zoran Zaev to publicly confront the materials that they have in relation to taped conversations by whistleblowers, to publicly confront them before the media and the citizens themselves to assess what they contain, Arsovski said.

Arsovski noted that the SPO was set up to investigate the indications of those “bombs” and to turn them into trials, provided that there was evidence of crime.