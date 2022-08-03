Consultations on the phrasing of the referendum question are still ongoing in VMRO-DPMNE, which is their initiative following the French proposal. The party pointed out that it is a major issue and that they are not bound by deadlines. The opposition accuses that the government is afraid and doesn’t say much on this topic, and that President Stevo Pendarovski changes his mind.

The intra-party consultations are still ongoing, as soon as a decision is made we will come out and present it publicly. What worries us more as a political party is the inappropriate behavior of Stevo Pendarovski, who himself stated that a referendum is needed on this issue, and then, after he was most likely pressured or by SDSM, backpedaled on the issue that there should be a referendum, the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, Dimce Arsovski said at today’s press conference.