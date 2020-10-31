If you still did not understand why the most unsuccessful mayor Blagoj Bocvarski from the ranks of SDSM became Minister of Transport and Communications, after this press conference it will be clarified, said today at a press conference Dimce Arsovski from VMRO-DPMNE.

The family company of the minister Bocvarski who is the former mayor of the municipality of Stip, won a public contract from the municipality of Stip. Namely, the family company “De Luks DOO” which is owned and managed by the uncle and father of Blagoj Bocvarski, Vladimir and Vencislav Bocvarski, won a contract in the amount of over one million denars from the municipality, where the same Bocvarski was mayor, namely 1,139,000 denars contract from the municipality, says Arsovski.

He adds that to be even more suspicious, the company won the contract one day after Bocvarski became a minister, ie on September 1. Does this mean that Bocvarski’s family company participated in the whole procedure during the contract, even when he was mayor, and only he was expected to be elected minister to formalize his family company as the winner of the contract?

