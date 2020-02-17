An expert team of VMRO-DPMNE is analyzing the situation with the adoption of the laws on public prosecution and the Council of Public Prosecutors, after which it will come up with concrete information about their inappropriate conduct, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski.

After the vote in Parliament VMRO-DPMNE’s parliamentary group reacted over the adoption of the laws on public prosecutors. In that regard, our legal experts, the VMRO-DPMNE legal team looks at all the possibilities, analyzes the situation and will immediately come up with concrete information, that is, with a complaint that will be submitted to the competent institutions for the adoption of this law, ie for the illegal adoption of this law so that as soon as they come out with their analysis, complaints will be submitted to the competent institutions, said Arsovski, adding that if legally substantiated, a complaint will also be filed with the Constitutional Court.



VMRO-DPMNE, as the opposition party spokesman said, is holding constructive talks with several political parties, but in terms of any coalitions it is best to wait for what is to come in the coming period.