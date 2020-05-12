The silence of SDSM and Zoran Zaev about the “Racket” case is another confirmation that Zoran Zaev is the so-called first violin in the whole “Racket” case, Dimce Arsovski said at Tuesday’s press conference.

The pale attempts to defocus from the real situation in which Zoran Zaev and SDSM are, and that is that they are stuck in crime over the scandals of racketeering of businessmen and politicians, cannot draw the attention of the public that expects the whole truth and expects someone to be held accountable, both the perpetrators and the people who ordered it, and all those involved. The SDSM and Zoran Zaev’s racketeering government has not yet answered why Zoran Zaev has been silent since April 3 when he warned Bojan Jovanovski alias Boki 13 that he was investigated by a foreign prosecutor, so Zaev was silent until April 22 when he allegedly reported the case to his friend Ruskovska. Let us recall one fact, and that there is no official record that Zoran Zaev reported the “Racket” case. Every day, Zoran Zaev gets more and more entangled in his own lies, says Arsovski.