The crime of Artan Grubi has no end. Grubi is filling his brother’s pockets with budget money, and Kovacevski is silent about it, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

According to open finance documents, it can be seen how Artan Grubi, from the position of a minister, pays funds to ETC Travel DOOEL Skopje, a company owned by his brother.

The total value that the company of Artan Grubi’s brother received from the state is over 1 million denars, claims VMRO-DPMNE.

From 2020 to 2022, on exactly 8 occasions the government institutions, i.e. the Ministry of Political System and Relations between Communities, and the Ministry of Economy appear as service providers to the company of Grubi’s brother, ETC Travel DOOEL Skopje.

ETC Travel DOOEL Skopje is a company that has a negative balance in the period from 2016 to 2020. Specifically, Grubi’s brother’s company was operating at a loss.

Grubi proves the unbreakable bond with his brother, and he also wants to enrich him with people’s money.