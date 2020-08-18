Boastful after the announcement of their new coalition with SDSM, DUI official Artan Grubi said that Albanians now have three foreign ministers in the Balkan countries.
Grubi was speaking about Albania, Kosovo and now Macedonia, which under the coalition agreement will apparently have the Foreign Affairs Ministry given to a DUI official.
This is writing history – three Albanian foreign ministers in the region, Grubi said, implying that Macedonia will coordinate its foreign policy priorities with Tirana and Pristina.
Comments are closed for this post.