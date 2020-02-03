The chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on European Affairs and organizational secretary of the Democratic Union for Integration Artan Grubi, at the invitation of the US Congress, will again attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C, which will be attended by US President Donald Trump and leaders from around the world.

Grubi is visiting Washington DC for the fifth time in two years. While in Washington DC he will meet with House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, Senator James Inhofe, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer, the Director for Central and Southeastern Europe at the US State Department, Dave Kostelancik, Congressman Robert Aderholt along with other congressmen, and he will also participate in two forums in the US Senate and the Atlantic Council.

MP Grubi is president of the Friendship Group between Macedonia and the United States of America.