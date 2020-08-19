The DUI party campaigned on the promise that it will secure an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister. Under the agreement revealed yesterday, it will only get its wish in a symbollic way, in the last 100 days of the Government.

But, as Koha reports, Artan Grubi, the powerful adviser of DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, will be named Deputy Prime Minister for Political System. This position was usually used to hire DUI party loyalists under a vague pretense of working to advance Albanian minority rights, with no questions asked about whether they are actually even showing up for work. But in the future, this position would have the power to approve or veto major decisions made by the Prime Minister.

As presented by Koha, Zaev would have no actual decision making power without Grubi’s approval. Coupled with their control over the Finance Ministry, which approves even minute spending of public institutions, DUI could have a far more powerful role in the next Government compared to what it has now.