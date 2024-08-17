Artillery salvo to mark the Day of the Army Macedonia 17.08.2024 / 9:36 Ten celebratory salvos will be fired at the Ilinden barracks in Skopje tomorrow evening, to mark the Day of the Army. A trial salvo will be fired this afternoon at 18h. armysalvo Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.08.2022 Army celebrates 30th anniversary: After three decades it became a nameless Army Macedonia 10.08.2021 1,500 Army members engaged in battle against fires Macedonia 29.06.2021 19-year participation of Macedonia’s troops in Afghanistan peace mission completed Macedonia News Historic village of Gari threatened by a forest fire After strong criticism, Judicial Council forms commission to investigate the escape of UCK fighter Blerim Ramadani 17 active fires across Macedonia Regarding the Ramadani case, Mickoski said, “Let’s not let our neighbours show off their strength through us” Arsovska is prepared to discuss the issues in Skopje with Mickoski The ARM’s new head of general staff is Sashko Lafchiski Ali Ahmeti, President of DUI, Meets with Bulgarian Ambassador Angelov in Tetovo Prime Minister Mickoski Commends Digestive Clinic’s Excellence, Promises Accountability and Progress in Macedonian Healthcar .
