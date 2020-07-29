The next Parliament is set to hold its inaugural session on Tuesday at noon. Despite the inconclusive outcome of the vote, the legal deadlines are pressing the legislative body to convene.

Parliament services are preparing to hold the session on the newly built domed rooftop hall. Members will have separate seats, with more distance between them than in the grand hall that is normally used for the occasion. All members of Parliament, visitors and staff will have their temperature taken and the building will be provided with disinfectant. Media outlets will be limited to two reporters each.

Outgoing Speaker Talat Xhaferi was recently hospitalized with a pulmonary disease, but his staff said that it is not the coronavirus. If he recovers in time he should officiate with the inaugural session, and if not, the duty would go to the eldest newly elected member – Stojan Milanov from Kratovo, elected through the VMRO-DPMNE led list as a candidate of the Socialist Party.