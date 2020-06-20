Faced with the huge spike in coronavirus cases that have crowded the two main clinics used to treat the most serious patients, the Healthcare Ministry announced it is converting much of the Kozle children’s pulmonary hospital into a coronavirus facility.

The recently refurbished clinic in the southern part of Skopje treats mainly children, and has pulmonary experts. It was already said that it will be used children with Covid-19 and three suspected cases are already there, but within days it will used for adults with the virus as well, with easy to mid level symptoms.

Sixty beds will be made available for adults and 15 for children. The two other Skopje clinics that treat coronavirus patients have more than 230 patients at the moment. The high point during the peak in mid April was 90. This has deeply concerned the healthcare authorities who fear that they will run out of room.

Dozens of less serious patients are aslo treated in the hospitals in Stip, Bitola, Kumanovo, Tetovo and other cities.