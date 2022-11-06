As tensions in Kosovo are on the rise with the local Serbian population throwing out Albanian rule, DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti came out with a call that Albanian guerrilla commanders are freed from prison. Ahmeti was a commander in the 1999 Kosovo war before he started the 2001 war in Macedonia.

I’m deeply convinced that justice will triumph and that this time, with all the arguments on our side, we will prove the innocence of the UCK leaders and the purity of the war of the Albanian people, who are autochthonous on their lands, Ahmeti said.

He called for the liberation of Hashim Thaci, Rexhep Selimi, Kadri Veseli and Jakup Krasniqi, former UCK commanders who are charged before the Hague war crimes tribunal.