Posters reading “As long as there is no responsibility for the 14 victims in the Tetovo hospital, Tetovo will have no peace” have been placed across the city.

The Albanian news portals “Struga Lajm” and “Tetova Express” published an unofficial list with the names of 13 of the 14 patients that were killed in the tragic fire in the Tetovo hospital that took place on September 8 this year, and for which, apparently, no one will be held responsible.

The youngest victim is a 29-year-old boy.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office presented the expertise report regarding the fire at the Tetovo modular hospital on September 8. The report emphasizes that the fire spread throughout the building in a very short period of time.

The fact that there are no partitions between the modules / rooms and the corridor of the building that would slow down the fire spread also contributed to this.

This confirms what VMRO-DPMNE said that the poor quality of easily flammable materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

But according to the prosecution, this fact is irrelevant and they focus on what caused the fire, which in this case is less important than why the fire spread so quickly and the modular hospital burned down in a few minutes.