The Government at a session late Saturday, held via video conference, stepped up measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Following recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases to protect citizens against the virus, the Government decided to tighten controls on COVID-19 restrictions in place, and ban all indoor events and operation of catering facilities as of August 16. In addition, proof of vaccination will be mandatory to attend events (celebrations, concerts, seminars, trainings, workshops, conferences, cultural or sporting events) or access venues where more than 30 people are present outdoors as of August 15.