The Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi, informed today that a measure has already been prepared for producers of basic food products, which should be put into operation on December 1.

As Bekteshi pointed out, responding to questions at a press conference in the Government, measures are being created in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance for small companies that are on the free market.

With Minister Besimi, we are also creating measures for small companies that are on the free market. For producers of basic products, such as bread and cooking oil, the Ministry of Economy has just prepared a measure that should be put into operation on December 1, Bekteshi noted.

He explained once again that the goal is to reduce the price of inputs for basic products, to prevent their price increase.