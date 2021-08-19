As of Friday, the European Union will accept the vaccine certificates issued in Macedonia, Turkey and Ukraine and they will be connected to the system of the Union, in order to facilitate free movement in conditions of pandemic, said the European Commission.

The decision, which will take effect on Friday, as the Commission announced, allows the acceptance of Covid certificates issued by third countries in line with EU standards. The Macedonian vaccine certificate meets these conditions, has been made according to EU standards and the Ministry of Health has been working on the harmonization since May-June this year.

As far as Macedonia is concerned, the European Commission confirms that the vaccine certificate, the test and the certificate of recovery from Covid-19 contain the necessary data, and the Macedonian side informed the Commission that it issues certificates for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

However, when it comes to Sputnik V, for example, which is not recognized by the EMA and the WHO, it is left to the EU member states to decide separately whether they will recognize them.