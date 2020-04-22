As today, citizens of Kumanovo, Tetovo and Prilep must wear protective masks, or scarves outside their homes, at public places, outdoor and indoor areas, markets and shops, according to a government decision.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to provide a portion of the donations of protective equipment that the country has received until now to health institutions in Kumanovo, Prilep and Tetovo.

Moreover, all institutions, agencies and local offices in Kumanovo municipality are also instructed to reduce their capacities and enforce specific protective measures, for the purpose of isolating as many people as possible during this period.