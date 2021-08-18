As of today, catering facilities, bars and restaurants are ordered to demand vaccine certificates or proof of recovering from Covid-19 in the last 45 days for persons over 18 years of age.

This measure is mandatory for organization, work and presence / participation in any type of outdoor event with larger number of attendees, as well as for entering the closed part of the shopping malls. Additionally, all catering facilities, cafes and bars that seat more than 30 people, must provide a security service to control and implement the measure. While in the catering facilities sitting less than 30 people, the control of vaccine certificates will be conducted by the regularly employed persons, said the Government.

It also reminds that the ban on organizing indoor events, celebrations remains, while other types of indoor events can still be organized with up to 30% of the capacity of the venue and a limited number of up to 1,000 visitors with mandatory presentation of one of the Covid-19 documents.