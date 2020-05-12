As of today, the Islamic religious community is opening mosques.

Despite appeals from authorities to reconsider the decision because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IRC remained adamant, saying that physical distance measures would be followed.

As explained by the IRC, the prayers will be performed in certain places to maintain the required distance, and the believers will be able to pray in the courtyard of the mosques as well.

The IRC said last week that the decision to open the mosques was based on the fact that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country had decreased.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani has encouraged believers to skip mosques until the coronavirus situation is stabilized.