As of Wednesday, to exit the country Macedonian citizens and foreign nationals will be required to present a vaccination certificate, i.e. proof of having received two vaccine doses, proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 45 days as from the day of recovery, a negative PCR test done in the previous 72 hours, or a negative rapid antigen test done in the previous 48 hours, the Government decided Tuesday evening.

The government also decided to introduce mandatory 7-day quarantine if the persons upon entering the country do not have a negative PCR test, proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19. The duration of the quarantine, as the Government said, can be reduced to five days if a negative PCR test is submitted during that period.