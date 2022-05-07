Macedonia is in a seriously subservient position toward Bulgaria because it lacks a national strategy, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Bulgarian policy toward Macedonia is clear, they look at us differently from how we look at us, and until our top political brass understands that, we will have a serious problem. You can’t resolve the problem with Bulgaria in two conversations at a table. That is why Macedonia keeps losing. Bulgaria is moving step by step, now they want amendments in our Constitution, in six months there will be a new demand, then in 12 months another one. They have a clear concept and strategy which don’t change, even if the Governments change. Petkov is told that if he alters the policy on Macedonia he will no longer be Prime Minister. We would be naive to think that something will change in Bulgaria, or that we will close the problem if we make one step toward them, Nikoloski said.

In a 360 interview, Nikoloski reiterated that Macedonia must demand guarantees from the Bulgarian Parliament that if the current demand for constitutional amendments is met, it will be their last demand and the EU accession talks will be opened. He also warned the Kovacevski Government that their policy of asking great powers to exert pressure on Bulgaria is not working, and nobody is seriously doing that.