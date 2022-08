Pregnant women and people over 60 will be released from work duties Thursday and Friday due to the heatwave, according to the government’s latest decision.

According to the government recommendations children in kindergartens should not have physical activities from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the private sector should organize working hours in order to protect workers from direct sun exposure, as well as avoiding being outdoors from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.