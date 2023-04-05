The Kovacevski Government choose to ignore the proposal from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party to amend the Constitution in line with the Croatian constitution. This would include a large number of minorities in the Preamble, closing the politically difficult issue of the Bulgarian minority, but would declare Macedonia as the nation state of the Macedonians.

Meanwhile, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrived to Skopje. He is expected to be the latest in the long list of EU officials who are calling on Macedonia to accept the Bulgarian demands and amend its Constitution.