As the main Covid-19 hospitals approach full capacity, the Kozle hospital in Skopje will begin receiving coronavirus patients.

The recently refurbished hospital has central oxygen supply and can accommodate 120 children and adults. It was the first option to expand capacity beyond the Infectious Diseases Clinic and the 8th of September hospital in Skopje.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the general hospitals in Tetovo and Gostivar are full, while the hospitals in Kicevo and Struga are also badly pressed. Their most severe cases are forwarded to Skopje, where the Infectious Diseases Clinic, and its field unit, are full, which prompted the conversion of the Kozle hospital back into a Covid ward.