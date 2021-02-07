With the municipal elections expected in October, the main parties are already beginning their campaigns. VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski held a press conference today to detail what the party believes are the worst failures of Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov.

Among them, Silegov’s decision to sell the newly built town hall for 12.7 million EUR to the EVN company, leaving the city again without proper office space, operating out of over 50 years old wooden huts.

Everything Silegov promised was a lie. He promised you Alpine air and Skopje is one of the most polluted capitals in Europe. He began his term by chopping down a trail through the Vodno mountain. He promised a new, underground crossing at the Mavrovka mall, to extend Iliden boulevard and a tunnel under the Kale hill. It was all lies, Stoilkovski said.

The Luna theme park is left unfinished with delivered rollercoasters kept in storage, Stoilkovski added. He also condemned Silegov for his attempt to develop the site of the Universal Hall theater and to convert it to a parking space.