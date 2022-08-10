The plaque commemorating ASNOM at the St. Prohor Pcinski monastery on Republic Day (Ilinden) was placed temporarily ahead of the visit by President Stevo Pendarovski and the state delegation, the first one in years, the President’s office says when asked for a comment on media reports that the plaque is no longer there.

It was then agreed to form working groups as soon as possible consisting of representatives from the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the Ministries of Culture, as well as from other state institutions, which will determine the manner and form for the celebration of August 2, Ilinden at St. Prohor Pcinski or the coming year. The goal of such formalized cooperation is to establish an institutional form for the celebration of the Ilinden holiday at the St. Prohor Pcinski monastery, said Pendarovski’s office.

The abbot of the St. Prohor Pcinski monastery, Archimandrite Metodije, confirms for MIA that the agreement of the two delegations, the Macedonian and the Serbian, was to remove the plaque after the celebration of Ilinden, and to place it again when needed.