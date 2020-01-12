“Ekonomski Lider” will publish today at 13h a scandalous audio recording featuring a telephone conversation with blackmail and criminal activities carried out by the Office of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, Trajan Dimkovski.
Macedonia
What professional qualifications does the additional deputy interior minister Slavjanka Petrovska have?
SDSM’s proposal Slavjanka Petrovska to be an additional deputy interior minister in the interim government has drawn public attention to the candidate’s vocational qualifications in comparison to the opposition’s candidate. If you look at Petrovska’s meager biography, you will...
Comments are closed for this post.