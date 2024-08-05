At the discussion with Ageler, Mickoski stated that American assistance was essential to the nation’s growth and stability.On his Facebook page, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared that he had a meeting with US Ambassador Angela P. Ageler and Deputy Ambassador Nicola Varnes today.

“We discussed the current political and economic issues and the progress of the country towards the European Union. I emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the United States and emphasized that American support is crucial for the country’s development and stability. We agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and increase cooperation in various fields, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.