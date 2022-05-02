Attackers fired on a house in Skopje Macedonia 02.05.2022 / 10:09 Unidentified attackers opened fire on a house in Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district. The home is owned by a 63 year old woman, who reported the attack to the police at 3 in the morning. There were no injuries. gjorcehouse Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 24.11.2021 Mayor Stojkoski cleaned up the largest dump site in the west of Skopje in just ten days Macedonia 17.10.2021 Gjorce Petrov added to the list of major VMRO gains Macedonia 06.09.2021 Mayor Silegov claims he has permit for the reconstruction of his house Macedonia News Vardar fans demand action after the opening of a Bulgarian club in Bitola Huge new monument to the Albanian UCK army about to be inaugurated today Kovacevski seen in the company of VMRO-DPMNE officials during the opening of key segment of Skopje 2014 Journalists have miserable work conditions, union says Large NATO exercise begins in Macedonia tomorrow Five months after the Besa bus disaster, no criminal action has been taken Thunder strikes building in Veles, small fire reported PM Kovacevski attended the opening of landmark buildings as part of the Skopje 2014 project which he now dismisses .
