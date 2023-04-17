Attempted rape of a minor in Prilep Macedonia 17.04.2023 / 11:17 A 27 year old man from Prilep was arrested yesterday for an attempted rape of a minor. The man is facing charges and will be kept by the police in detention until the allegations are fully investigated. prileprape Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.03.2023 Man from Skopje charged with two attempted rapes Macedonia 06.11.2022 Prilep and Bitola spearhead development projects in the Pelagonija region Macedonia 06.05.2022 VMRO-DPMNE mayors will work to bring foreign investments to their municipalities Macedonia News Bizarre: Two reports of mothers attacked by their children in one day Archbishop Stefan: We celebrate our first Easter as equal among other Orthodox churches Doctor who filmed Tiktok with patients in the Tetovo hospital gynecology ward may lose his license Healthcare Ministry won’t get involved in the disputed distribution of the cystic fibrosis drug Drug runner tried to flee the police with a kilo of marijuana The entire Government mobilized to bring the eternal flame from Jerusalem Tetovo Mayor Kasami again refers to Tetovo as the Albanian capital of Macedonia In his Easter message, Mickoski calls on the church to continue to guard the Macedonian identity .
