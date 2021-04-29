An audio tape is being shared online this evening, purportedly with comments made by Aleksandar Vasilevski – Ninja – the key witness in the April 27th trial. In it, Ninja is asked who organized the incident in the Parliament and names former security chief Saso Mijalkov and the UBK service.

Ninja’s testimony was and is still being used by prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska to charge both plain protesters, protest organizers, members of Parliament and VMRO-DPMNE officials for the incident on April 27th 2017, when hundreds of protesters burst in the Parliament building. A notable omission in the case is Mijalkov, who has since joined forces with Zoran Zaev, both on the business front and in helping him politically – by trying to create factions in VMRO-DPMNE.

The tape, whose authenticity has not been confirmed at the moment – also indicates that Vasilevski struck a deal with the prosecutors to testify against other protesters, for whom he uses comments not fit to print.

Mijalkov is currently in detention, sentenced for the 2015 wiretapping scandal, but not before he briefly fled the country – in apparent coordination with the Zaev regime.