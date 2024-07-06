Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and a representative from Epsotech announced a new investment of EUR 20 million on Friday, which will create at least 110 new jobs, primarily in engineering, and introduce new machines and technology.

This German-Belgian investment will commence in August with the construction of a facility outside the industrial-technological zones in the Municipality of Petrovec, and it is expected to double quickly.

“Epsotech, with 60 years of experience, brings a wealth of skills. We aim to create over 110 jobs here, mostly in the mechanical and engineering fields. Our initial step is the construction of a new building, involving an investment of approximately EUR 20 million. We plan to expand our activities with production facilities in Skopje, including opening a plant and installing new machines. This will be our seventh subsidiary in Europe,” stated the Epsotech representative. Prime Minister Mickoski added that the investment is anticipated to at least double.

“We are honored to welcome another investment in less than two weeks. Initially, this will create 110 new jobs and establish a research center, which has been lacking until now. The investment will continue to grow, increasing the number of employees, exports, and the overall investment, which we expect to at least double. Epsotech is a market leader in Germany with a 25 percent market presence, making this a significant recommendation for us. We anticipate that many companies supplied by the investor will follow suit and invest here. Our goal is to show our love for Macedonia through actions,” said Mickoski.

Epsotech, a market leader for over 60 years, specializes in developing customized plastic solutions for various segments and markets. The company is a leading manufacturer of polymer sheets and films, with a portfolio of over 3,000 products.