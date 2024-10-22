Austrian Green member of the European Parliament Thomas Waitz is the new rapporteur of the European Parliament for Macedonia.
Waitz has been a co-President of the European Green Party and is in charge of cooperation with the green parties of central Europe and the Balkans. His position is to support enlargement of the European Union toward the Balkans, has criticized Bulgaria’s blockade of Macedonia’s integration and has promoted investment in cleaning up the environment in Macedonia.
