Austrian Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler offered Vienna as a place for talks between Macedonia and Bulgaria, as two countries remain locked in a historical dispute over which Bulgaria blocks Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Edtstadler met with her Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov and said that she does not have understanding for the continued Bulgarian blockade. She called on Bulgaria to withdraw the veto and offered Vienna as a “neutral site” for talks.

Bulgaria is currently in political limbo, with uncertain prospects for the creation of a new Government and it’s not clear that Macedonia has anyone to talk to at the moment.