There are no coronavirus tests in the country that are not registered with the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (MALMED), the director of MALMED, Visare Riza said on Tuesday.
At a press conference of the Inspection Council, the director of MALMED informed that tests for detecting the presence of the virus and tests for the presence of antibodies are being used.
In addition to tests that detect the presence of the virus in the body, there are also tests that are immune and that can detect the presence of antibodies. One legal entity has submitted to MALMED a request for registration in the register and the procedure is ongoing, Riza said, answering a journalist’s question.
