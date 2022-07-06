The crowd of peaceful people protesting for the fourth day against the French proposal was dispersed by smoke bombs from the police and the violence of provocateurs infiltrated at the protest.

As VMRO-DPMNE warned, the government carried out its plan – it succeeded in dispersing the peaceful protest by bringing hooded thugs among the peaceful people.





The vandalism of the group of 20-30 thugs was used by the police to disperse the crowd in front of the Parliament by firing water cannon.

Violence was not supported by the people. Songs were sung, people chanted Macedonia!