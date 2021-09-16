The health authorities indicate that the covid virus currently has widespread infection, the situation is being monitored, and if necessary, new measures will be adopted. For now, say the authorities, there is no indication of a change in the in-person teaching model. The number of active COVID cases is 13,027. According to Wednesday’s report of the Ministry of Health for the previous day, out of 4,621 tests, 617 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, 32 people died and 450 patients recovered.

There are enough available beds for hospitalization of patients in covid centers across the country, in the coming period there may be an increased need for hospitalization, which requires a serious approach and coordination that is successfully managed. There are additional capacities for treating Covid patients and they can be made available at any time. The delivery of therapy is ongoing and there is no delay, wrote the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, who due to the fire in the modular hospital in Tetovo submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister.