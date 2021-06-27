The 500,000 vaccines that the Government procured from the Chinese “Sinovak” manufacturer arrived at the Skopje airport with two planes today. This is the largest shipment of vaccines that has arrived in the country, and the vaccines will be distributed across the country.

According to the State Secretary at the Ministry of Health Ivanka Stojanoski, who together with the Chinese Ambassador received the vaccines, this shipment will accelerate the vaccination process.

Regarding the price at which the vaccines were procured, the State Secretary Stojanoski said that in accordance with the obligations and the concluded contracts with the companies, for the time being she could not reveal the price.

In this period we must adhere to the agreements. There are institutions that will have the opportunity to say all that when the time comes, said Stojanoski.

Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Zhang Zhuo said that vaccines are the most powerful weapon to overcome the epidemic and pointed out that the “Sinovak” vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization. In China, he said, more than 1.1 billion doses have been administered on people between the ages of 3 and 100.