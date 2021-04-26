The current Covid-19-related restrictions set to end tomorrow, and today the Commission for Infectious Diseases is expected to analyze the epidemiological situation after which it will be decided whether there new restrictions will be introduced during the upcoming Easter holidays.

In case of confirmation of the declining trend, the main coordination crisis HQ will consider the possibility of proposing a reduction of the restrictions such as curfew starting at 9 pm and opening of the summer terraces of cafes and restaurants from April 27 to May 15.