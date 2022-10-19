When something happens once it can be a coincidence. But when it is repeated several times, it is either an intention or ignorance.

Such is the example with the Government and the flags when foreign guests come. It has already become a practice to make mistakes, and that happened yesterday during the visit of the Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanja Fajon.

On the table where they sat with her host Osmani, instead of the flag of her country Slovenia, the flag of Slovakia was displayed.

The flags of Slovakia and Slovenia are indeed similar, but how could the MFA protocol make such a mistake?