Temperatures dropped to just a few degrees above 0 in the more mountainous parts of Macedonia overnight.

In Popova Sapka the temperatures dropped to 3 degrees, and in Berovo and Lazaropole it was down to 4 degrees. Of the large cities, Skopje, Bitola, Tetovo and Ohrid reached lows of 9 or 10 degrees.

Forecasters predict similar autumn weather in the coming days, with rain and weak to moderate wind across the country.